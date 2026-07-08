OMS Group Cuts First Steel for its Third Cable Laying Vessel

OMS Group has started construction of CS Resilience, the third vessel in its next-generation GREAT-Class fleet, with a first steel cutting ceremony held at CRIST's shipyard in Gdynia, Poland.

The milestone marks the start of construction of the cable-laying vessel, which is scheduled to enter service in 2028 and forms part of OMS Group's long-term fleet expansion program.

CS Resilience is one of two next-generation cable-laying vessels being built under OMS Group's partnership with Ulstein, announced in January 2026. Together with CS Genesis and CS Triumph, the vessel forms part of the company's GREAT-Class fleet program.

“The first steel cut of CS Resilience represents another significant milestone in our long-term vision to build one of the world's most capable and sustainable cable-laying fleets. Our decision to partner with Ulstein was driven by more than its proven shipbuilding expertise. We sought a partner that shares our commitment to innovation, quality, operational excellence and sustainability.

“Ulstein's strong track record in advanced vessel design, combined with its collaborative approach and deep understanding of complex offshore operations, gives us confidence that together we are building vessels that will serve the evolving needs of the global submarine telecommunications industry for decades to come,” said Datuk Lim Soon Foo, Founder and Chairman of OMS Group.

The vessel will feature Ulstein's X-BOW design and POWER Variable Speed Generator technology. OMS Group said the combination is intended to improve seakeeping performance, fuel efficiency and emissions performance.

The start of work at CRIST marks the vessel's transition from design into production. The project involves OMS Group, Ulstein and CRIST.

CS Genesis, CS Triumph, CS Resilience and CS Alliance make up OMS Group's largest fleet investment to date. The company currently operates five cable vessels and has four new vessels under construction.