OMS Group Opens Remote Operations Centre in Singapore

OMS Group (OMS) announced the opening of its new Remote Operations Centre (ROC) in Singapore, strengthening the capabilities of OMS Geometra, the Group’s marine survey business unit. The ROC establishes a shore-based operational hub to support the Group’s growing fleet of long-range Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and the delivery of full ocean-depth cable route surveys globally.

Purpose-built to support safe, scalable and repeatable unmanned survey operations, the ROC brings together USV pilots, survey specialists and project teams in a single operating environment. The ROC enables remote supervision of USV operations, real-time monitoring and validation of survey data, and coordinated multi-vehicle operations across geographically dispersed projects. This operating model reduces personnel exposure offshore while strengthening coordination between vessel operations and survey delivery.

The opening brought together more than 60 representatives from across the global technology, telecommunications and subsea cable ecosystem, alongside government agencies, partners and industry bodies. During the event, OMS Geometra demonstrated the ROC’s capabilities and its role in supporting the future deployment of multiple USVs across different locations.

Regulatory compliance and operational assurance have been embedded into the ROC's governance and operating framework. OMS employs certified Master Mariners as USV pilots, holding valid STCW qualifications aligned with STCW II/2 Master 500 GT or above. Operations are conducted with continuous professional watchkeeping and oversight rather than unsupervised autonomy.

The Singapore ROC has also successfully completed an inspection against IMCA M272, the International Marine Contractors Association's recommended practice for USV Remote Operation Centre inspections. The facility has been developed with consideration for evolving international frameworks governing remotely operated and autonomous vessels.