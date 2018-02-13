Marine Link
Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Five Killed in Blast Onboard Modu Sagar Bhushan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 13, 2018

Image by Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Image by Cochin Shipyard Ltd

 Five people were killed and 7 injured yesterday (February 13),  in an unfortunate fire incident onboard Sagar Bhushan, an oil rig of ONGC, undergoing repairs at Cochin Shipyard. 

 
The Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard has announced an  immediate ex gratia of INR 10 lakhs (USD 15560) for the families of the deceased.
 
 All treatment expenses of the injured will be met by the company as per its existing policies. All necessary assistance is  being provided by the  Company to those affected,  and the entire senior leadership is monitoring the process.  Senior civil and police officials are on the ground and appropriate actions is being taken.
 
The Ship Sagar Bhushan arrived at Cochin Shipyard on  07 Dec 2017 for drydock repairs. It was drydocked on 12 January 2018    and it was to be undocked on 28th Feb 2018. The work completion was scheduled by 07th April 2018.
 
At around 0915, in the morning today, a phone call was received at CSL informing that there is a gas leakage near the AC compartment area of the ship undergoing repair in the drydock No 1. 
 
Immediate instruction was passed on to stop all hot work, but the explosion had already occurred in the forward area of ship, near to the AC plant by then. Fire tenders rushed to the ship immediately, along with ambulance. Firemen onboard the ship and the fire tender that reached the spot after the blast worked together to extinguish the fire.
 
 CSL has assured it places Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) as one of its core values in operations. In order to strengthen the HSE awareness levels among the workforce briefings are given, HSE alerts are issued and it is made part of the tools box talks. HSE performance in CSL has been consistently good.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News