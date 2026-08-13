One Killed in Chinese Shipyard Explosion

An explosion at a shipyard in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian on Thursday killed one fire and rescue worker, local authorities said.

A fire broke out at 1:09 p.m. local time (0509 GMT) in the Huahai shipyard in the city of Fuan, and the city's fire and rescue agency dispatched forces to fight the blaze, a local government statement said

About an hour later, an explosion occurred, injuring 10 fire and rescue personnel and two members of the public

One fire and rescue worker died after being taken to the hospital, local authorities said in a later statement

The fire has been contained and the cause is under investigation