Marine Link
Thursday, August 13, 2026

One Killed in Chinese Shipyard Explosion

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 13, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Anirut

© Adobe Stock/Anirut

An explosion at a shipyard in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian on Thursday killed one fire and rescue worker, local authorities said.

  • A fire broke out at 1:09 p.m. local time (0509 GMT) in the Huahai shipyard in the city of Fuan, and the city's fire and rescue agency dispatched forces to fight the blaze, a local government statement said

  • About an hour later, an explosion occurred, injuring 10 fire and rescue personnel and two members of the public

  • One fire and rescue worker died after being taken to the hospital, local authorities said in a later statement

  • The fire has been contained and the cause is under investigation

  • Fujian, which lies across the Taiwan Strait from democratically governed Taiwan, is a significant shipbuilding and ship-repair hub.

(Reuters)

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