OPEC Oil Output Rises in July as Gulf States Restore Operations

OPEC oil output rose further in July, a Reuters survey found, as Gulf members restored supplies that were shut due to the Iran war and effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Output by the 11-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 1.17 million barrels per day month-on-month to 19.85 million bpd, the survey found.

That extended the recovery from May, which was the lowest monthly figure since at least 2000, according to Reuters surveys, and also well below the levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when demand collapsed.

The figures exclude the United Arab Emirates, which quit OPEC on May 1.

Iraq had the biggest increase, the survey found, followed by Kuwait. Iran also boosted exports although the resumption of a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports in mid-July slowed shipments again. Saudi supply was slightly lower, the survey found.

Libya, whose shipments are not affected by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, also pumped more.

Seven members of the OPEC+ producer group, which includes allies such as Russia, had agreed to increase production in July, but the Middle East conflict made that impossible.

The Reuters survey is based on flow data from financial group LSEG, information from other companies that track flows, such as Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.





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(Reuters)