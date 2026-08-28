Op-Ed: Estonia Prepares the Next Phase of Growth for EST Flag

The following article is an op-ed piece from Andrei Barotov and Kristiina Peterson, Chief Specialists of Maritime Competitiveness at the Estonian Transport Administration

Leveraging its ‘e-Estonia’ digital society initiative, the government of Estonia is preparing to extend the digital reach of EST Flag ship registration services, while also expanding its tonnage eligibility. Andrei Barotov and Kristiina Peterson, Chief Specialists of Maritime Competitiveness at the Estonian Transport Administration, explains

Launched in 2020 as part of Estonia’s broad-based Shipping Package 1.0, the EST Flag initiative was devised by the Estonian Transport Administration to create conditions favourable to growing the nation’s ship register. Supporting Estonia’s maritime growth strategy, its attractions include a business-friendly regulatory framework and fully digital government services.

Partly motivated to fly the Estonian flag by competitive tax rates on tonnage and seafarers, shipowners were enabled to do so by the ease with which they could submit documents quickly and easily through the government portal.

Significant efforts are now being made in Estonia to make the Estonian flag even more attractive to shipowners, with plans including the further streamlining of the registration process and a broadening of the range of vessels eligible for registration.





Balanced Response to Growth





Rather than pursuing expansion at any cost, the development of the Estonian flag is focused on service quality in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. This includes ongoing work to develop the regulatory and digital framework to simplify processes for users of the flag in support of long-term growth.

The proposed changes would also make the Estonian flag available to shipowners and charterers worldwide, with the exception of entities that are subject to international sanctions.

Under revisions proposed as part of Estonia’s Shipping Package 2.0 reform, owners registered under the EST Flag and their charterers would no longer be required to have a place of residence, domicile, or business in Estonia, provided the vessel has an authorised representative located in Estonia. In another adjustment, vessels registered with the EST Flag will no longer need to make 50% of their voyages to international destinations.

The measures, which could come into effect in 2028, are expected to make the registry applicable to a wider range of commercial ships with demand from offshore, cable-laying and pipelaying vessels potentially benefiting from the relaxation of the international voyage requirement.

Estonia's tax structure consistently ranks among the most competitive in the OECD, and the EST Flag, which currently has two bare boat-chartered registers, employs a tonnage tax.





Flagging up Estonian Opportunities





Work is also underway in Estonia to further develop the digital systems supporting EST Flag services, making them even more efficient and user friendly, in a nation where data management, autonomous platforms and even digital twins run through university courses, start-ups and established businesses alike.

The vast majority of the information regarding maritime services is already available in specialised electronic information systems, including the Ports Registry, Seafarers Information System and Ship Information System. The next step is to achieve full interoperability between maritime, government and business information systems, allowing data to move seamlessly between them.

The progress made by the EST Flag should therefore also be seen in the wider context of Estonia’s comprehensive planning to develop its maritime industries.

The Estonian Maritime Cluster, for example, has been expanding rapidly in recent months and now brings together around 70 companies. It serves as a unique collaboration platform con-necting the full breadth of Estonia’s maritime value chain — from shipowners, shipyards, uni-versities, and research institutions to fishing enterprises, technology firms, and IT companies. This integrated ecosystem not only strengthens existing industry capabilities but also provides a supportive environment for new shipowners, giving them access to expertise, partners, and innovation across the sector.

At the same time, Estonia’s new €25 million government grant, covering 15–30% of eligible green vessel retrofit costs, up to €5 million per project, is already beginning to deliver tangible results across the maritime industry.

Currently targeting vessels larger than 300 GT, the scheme incentivises installation of hybrid or electric propulsion, renewable fuel technologies, and other efficient lower carbon technologies. The grant can be used for passenger and cargo vessels, as well as port and auxiliary vessels. The first project involved two ferries owned by Norwegian operator Vestlandske Trafikk AS, which converted the vessels to electric propulsion at Netaman Shipyard in Tallinn.

Estonia is also among the few countries that channels revenues from the EU Emissions Trad-ing System back into the maritime sector. By reinvesting ETS income directly into fleet re-newal, sustainability projects, and innovation, Estonia ensures that funds generated through carbon pricing actively support the transition toward a greener and more competitive mari-time future.

This is an Op-ed article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of MarineLink.