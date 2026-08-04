OpenTug BargeOS Platform Enterprised by LeBeouf Bros. Towing

OpenTug, the AI-native platform purpose-built for inland and coastal barge logistics, announced the successful enterprise deployment of its BargeOS platform at LeBeouf Bros. Towing (LBT), marking a milestone in the companies' partnership and the continued digital transformation of inland marine operations.

Following a phased implementation, LeBeouf Bros. Towing has completed deployment of BargeOS across its commercial voyage and dispatch operations, invoice intelligence, performance indicator workflows, and marketing, making LBT the first barge operator to fully implement the platform across its business.

LeBeouf uses BargeOS to support commercial voyage management through automated traffic validation, cargo planning, and predictive ETA capabilities while streamlining invoice generation and reconciliation through a centralized operational workflow. The result is greater operational visibility, improved financial accuracy, and faster collaboration across commercial and operations teams.

The partnership reflects a broader shift taking place across inland marine transportation. As shippers demand greater visibility, faster communication, and increased financial accuracy, operators are investing in technologies that improve operational efficiency while supporting the people and processes that keep freight moving safely and reliably.