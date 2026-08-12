Marine Link
Wednesday, August 12, 2026

OpenTug, Blessey Marine Services to Implement BargeOS Invoice Solution

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 12, 2026

© OpenTug

© OpenTug

OpenTug announced a strategic collaboration with Blessey Marine Services, Inc., a provider of inland marine transportation solutions, to modernize voyage invoicing through BargeOS. By implementing BargeOS Invoice Intelligence, Blessey will connect operational and financial workflows to automate invoice processing, improve billing visibility, and enhance financial transparency across its customer network.

Through the implementation, Blessey Marine will process voyage costs in near real time, incorporating vendor expenses, operational data, and voyage activity into a unified billing workflow. OpenTug's AI-powered Invoice Intelligence automates the capture, matching, validation, and reconciliation of vendor invoices against voyage activity, contracts, and operational records—reducing manual effort while improving financial accuracy and visibility.

As customer expectations increase and operational complexity grows, marine operators are looking for ways to shorten billing cycles while improving financial accuracy. The OpenTug and Blessey collaboration directly addresses these challenges through automation, AI-powered workflows, historical data analysis, contract management, and live operational data integration.

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