Orca AI Defense Opens First US Office at Virginia Beach International Incubator

Virginia Beach Economic Development (VBED) announced that Orca AI Defense, the U.S. subsidiary of global maritime technology company Orca AI, has established its first U.S. office as a new tenant of the Virginia Beach International Incubator.

Headquartered in London, Orca AI has developed AI-powered maritime navigation technology that enhances situational awareness, improves vessel navigation, and helps prevent collisions. The company's commercial platform has achieved TRL 9 status and is currently deployed on more than 1,500 commercial vessels worldwide, leveraging more than 120 million nautical miles of operational data.

Building on this technology, Orca AI Defense adapts the platform for national security and maritime protection applications. Using cameras, computer vision, real-time object tracking, and automated alerts, the technology helps identify potential threats, improve operational response, detect dark vessels and other low profile maritime activity. The platform is designed to support organizations including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, ports, defense contractors, and autonomous and unmanned systems manufacturers.

The decision to locate in Virginia Beach followed an introduction between Orca AI Defense and Virginia Beach Economic Development at Eurosatory in Paris in June 2026.

In addition to establishing operations in the city, the company is exploring pilot programs and strategic partnerships throughout the Hampton Roads defense and maritime ecosystem to accelerate technology integration.