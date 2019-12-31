Ordtek Announces New Operations Director

Ordtek has announced the appointment of Gary Thirkettle as their new Operations Director.

With a career spanning over 25 years in the offshore site investigation industry, he brings a proven depth in both operational and commercial experience to Ordtek.

Ordtek has recently opened an office in Boston, USA to support a number of offshore wind farm developments in the region. After the success and lessons learnt in Virginia, Ordtek is now helping shape offshore UXO risk management in the USA through industry guidance.



