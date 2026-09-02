OSG Appeals Collective Bargaining Decisions

Overseas Shipholding Group, OSG Ship Management (OSG) and their affiliate Alaska Tanker Company (ATC) are appealing recent separate decisions of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) relating to charges filed by the International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots, AFL-CIO (MM&P).

The cases relate to recognition of separate bargaining units for the ATC and OSG fleets, which units include chief mates and second and third mates, but exclude captains.

OSG and ATC say they respect the collective bargaining and representation processes established under federal labor law. The appeals are not to oppose union representation. “We are appealing whether the bargaining units ordered by the NLRB are the legally appropriate units for the OSG and ATC fleet operations, including the interpretation of the supervisory responsibilities of chief mates under federal labor law,” said OSG in a statement.

“Both OSG and ATC have long-standing histories of working constructively with several maritime unions, including AMO, SIU, and MEBA. Currently, we employ nearly 800 unionized employees and we have defined our culture and values to revolve around their safety, the reliability of our operations, and our mutual commitment to each other. We focus on reinforcing a collaborative, engaging environment where our mariners have an opportunity to engage directly with leadership on a regular basis.”

Procedurally, MM&P filed separate election petitions involving ATC vessels and another for the OSG vessels, therefore these petitions proceeded on parallel tracks before the NLRB. Now that decisions have been made by the NLRB, OSG and ATC are able to pursue their rights in federal court. The NLRB, acting on behalf of all the parties, has now asked the 11th Circuit to consolidate the related cases so the overlapping issues may be reviewed together.

“While the appellate review proceeds, OSG and ATC remain committed to lawful labor relations, safe and reliable vessel operations, and continuity in our day-to-day practices.”



