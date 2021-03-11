Outreach Offshore Expands Dealer Network

U.K.-based equipment supplier Outreach Offshore Ltd announced Cedar Marine Ltd and Engineered Marine Systems Ltd will join its network of dealers offering PALFINGER Marine products.

Engineered Marine Systems (EMS) specializes in the design, supply and integration of marine systems and products across multiple sectors in the industry including workboats, ferries, superyachts and expedition vessels, while Cedar Marine provides survey, technical and commercial support services for clients with a focus on future sustainability within the broad marine sector. Both companies are based in the U.K. servicing the domestic market, but also have a growing presence in Europe and the U.S.