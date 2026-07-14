PAE Maritime Awards VCM Contract to TOTE Services

TOTE Services, LLC, has been awarded a contract by the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Maritime (PAE Maritime) to serve as Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) for the Medium Landing Ship (LSM) program.

The LSM program is a multi-ship effort requiring coordination across U.S. shipyards, suppliers, designers, manufacturers, and government stakeholders. The program will require standardizing configuration across the fleet, using multi-ship procurement to support favorable pricing and delivering mission-ready vessels with lifecycle logistics in place. As VCM, TOTE Services will provide one accountable management structure connecting government requirements to shipyard execution.

The LSM program can also provide a more reliable demand signal for American shipyards, suppliers, manufacturers, and skilled trades, helping the industrial base plan, invest, and build with greater consistency.

TOTE Services helped pioneer the VCM model in U.S. government shipbuilding through its work on the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program for the U.S. Maritime Administration. As VCM for the five-vessel program, TOTE Services has overseen shipyard selection, design, construction, testing, delivery, and lifecycle logistics, with three vessels delivered and the remaining ships expected within the next 12 months.

The award is valued at $2.2 billion for Vessel Construction Management services for the new construction of up to eight (8) Medium Landing Ships. The program supports the Navy and Marine Corps’ planned 35-ship LSM fleet.

TOTE Services will hold the prime contract with PAE Maritime and award and manage shipyard subcontracts directly. The company will soon begin issuing requests for proposals to qualified U.S. shipyards and will advance shipyard selection, supplier engagement, construction planning, and program mobilization.

TOTE Services will also subcontract with several industry-leading organizations to support the technical execution of the LSM program. These teaming partners include Leidos Gibbs & Cox, The McHenry Management Group (TMMG), MAD Security, and Damen.