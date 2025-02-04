Marine Link
Thursday, February 6, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Palfinger Banks Contract on Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 4, 2025

Copyright PALFINGER MARINE

Copyright PALFINGER MARINE

Palfinger Marine won a contract with the Finnish Meyer Turku shipyard to provide lifesaving appliances (LSA) for Royal Caribbean International’s fourth Icon Class ship, set to debut in 2027. 

The fourth Icon Class ship, built at the Finnish Meyer Turku shipyard, will have a comprehensive package of state-of-the-art LSA. This includes 18 lifeboats, one of the largest totally enclosed lifeboats on the market, each with a capacity of 450 passengers. Complementing this, 18 hydraulic pivoting davits ensure the secure and seamless deployment of the lifeboats. Additionally, Palfinger Marine will supply two fast rescue boat A-frame davits for rapid response in emergencies and two fast rescue boats built for speed and agility. The project timeline includes delivery of the davits between 2025 and 2026, followed by the boats in 2026 and 2027.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rocking the Boat
The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Getting Behind Gas

FuelEU Maritime: Baltic Exchange’s New Emissions Calculator

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week