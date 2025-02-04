Palfinger Banks Contract on Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class Vessels

Palfinger Marine won a contract with the Finnish Meyer Turku shipyard to provide lifesaving appliances (LSA) for Royal Caribbean International’s fourth Icon Class ship, set to debut in 2027.

The fourth Icon Class ship, built at the Finnish Meyer Turku shipyard, will have a comprehensive package of state-of-the-art LSA. This includes 18 lifeboats, one of the largest totally enclosed lifeboats on the market, each with a capacity of 450 passengers. Complementing this, 18 hydraulic pivoting davits ensure the secure and seamless deployment of the lifeboats. Additionally, Palfinger Marine will supply two fast rescue boat A-frame davits for rapid response in emergencies and two fast rescue boats built for speed and agility. The project timeline includes delivery of the davits between 2025 and 2026, followed by the boats in 2026 and 2027.