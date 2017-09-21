Palfinger Marine Debuts New Fast Rescue Boat

Palfinger Marine said its new generation FRSQ 630 fast rescue boat offers optimal working conditions in rough sea conditions – at competitive pricing.

In 2016, Harding Safety and Palfinger Marine merged into one company. Now the first product combining the lifesaving systems expertise of former Harding and the boat expertise of Palfinger Marine's professional boats division is introduced to t he market : The new generation FRSQ 630 fast rescue boat. “FRSQ 630 features the best of both our worlds. The joint development has resulted in a boat with innovative design and excellent capabilities, ensuring great stability and optimal working conditions”, says Trond Paulsen , Palfinger Marine'sSales Director for Lifesaving Equipment.

The GRP hull is based on former Harding’s bestselling fast rescue boat, and the FRSQ 630’s deep V-shape design ensures a soft ride at speed and in rough sea – also providing excellent control in sharp, high-speed turns. The streamlined and aft angled console is based on innovative and well-proven designs from Palfinger Marine's range of rigid console boats, including a helm designed for safety and excellent ergonomics. The vessel can be delivered with waterjets ranging from 144 to 258 HP, and can achieve speeds of up to 34 knots. It has the capacity to carry up to 15 people including stretcher.



“The possibility to have the entire console lifted off in a single lift also makes the FRSQ 630 extremely maintenance-friendly – allowing replacement of an engine within only two hours”, Paulsen highlights.



Palfinger Marine's new generation fast rescue boat is suitable for a wide range of operations for offshore, merchant and passenger vessels, including search and rescue missions, raft assistance and towing, diving support, crew transport and workboat duties. It is designed and manufactured in compliance with the latest SOLAS and NMA Offshore regulations.

The FRSQ 630s are built in our fully owned high quality production facility. The factory is already having busy days preparing deliveries scheduled for September and October.



“By pairing the renowned Palfinger Marine quality with a highly competitive pricing, we truly believe the market will embrace our new product,” says Trond Paulsen.





FRSQ 630 facts

LOA: 6.63 m

BOA: 2.24 m

Height: 2.61 m

Propulsion: Single waterjet in following sizes: 144 / 164 / 231 / 258 HP

Max speed: (incl. full tanks and 3 persons): 23 / 26 / 32 / 34 knots

Weight WE (fully equipped incl. fuel): 1820 kg / 1820 kg / 1920 kg / 1920 kg

Weight (fully loaded incl. 15 persons): 3060 kg / 3060 kg / 3160 kg / 3160 kg

Capacity: 6-15 persons

Environmental conditions: Operational from -15 C to +45 C

Storage: From - 30 C to +50 C

