Palfinger to Supply Safety Equipment for Canadian Coast Guard's New MPVs

Palfinger Marine, an Austrian manufacturer of hydraulic lifting, loading, and handling systems for marine applications, been selected to supply its Polar Class lifeboats and davits package for the first fleet of ships in the Canadian Coast Guard’s Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) renewal program.

The contract covers the delivery of equipment for the first six of up to 16 vessels.

The collaboration further extends Palfinger Marine’s long-standing partnership with Seaspan and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

The new MPVs are designed for a wide range of missions, including buoy tendering and aids to navigation, icebreaking, search and rescue, environmental response and offshore fisheries patrols.

Built by Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards, these vessels will be critical in supporting both scientific research and the protection of Canada's coastal waters.

Each ship will be equipped with two KISS 800 C lifeboats, two VIP 1000 W80 lifeboat davits, and one MRT 3900 workboat davit from Palfinger Marine.

The Polar Class lifeboats and davits are designed to withstand harsh maritime environments. Built and classified for Polar Class 4 operations, the equipment is capable of functioning in temperatures as low as -30°C.

The lifeboats are also equipped with heating, desalination systems for fresh water, and sanitation facilities, to ensure comfort and safety in an emergency.

"Our equipment is specifically designed to meet the extreme conditions these vessels will face. This project marks another significant milestone for Palfinger Marine, further solidifying our role in enhancing Canada's maritime missions with our reliable deck equipment and lifesaving appliances,” said Sverre Mowinckel-Nilsen, Head of Global Marine Sales Solution Management at Palfinger Marine.