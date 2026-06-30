Parker Towing Company Successfully Repowers M/V Syble Fay

Parker Towing Company has completed the repower of the M/V Syble Fay at Verret Shipyard, replacing the vessel's Cummins QK38 main engines with two Mitsubishi S12R Tier 3 engines supplied by Laborde Products. Each engine is rated at 1,100 horsepower at 1,600 RPM, providing a total of 2,200 horsepower for the vessel's continued service on the inland waterways.

The MV Syble Fay is a 78-foot by 34-foot twin-screw towboat with a depth of 10 feet. Originally powered by Cummins QSK38 engines, the vessel has returned to service with Mitsubishi power as part of Parker Towing Company's ongoing investment in maintaining and modernizing its fleet.

Verret Shipyard completed the repower installation, working alongside Parker Towing Company and Laborde Products throughout the project.

With the MN Syble Fay back in operation, the project establishes a foundation for future Mitsubishi repowers within the Parker Towing fleet while extending the vessel's service life with Tier 3 mechanical power.