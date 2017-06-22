Marine Link
Friday, June 23, 2017

GMN Maritime Project Seeks Stakeholder Participation

June 22, 2017

Image: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The GMN maritime technology project, run by International Maritime Organization (IMO) and funded by the European Union, has issued a call for expressions of interest from individuals within specified organizations to become members of the GMN Project’s Global Stakeholder Committee (GSC).

 
The GMN project has established a network of five regional Maritime Technologies Cooperation Centres (MTCCs). 
 
Together, they are promoting technologies and operations to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector and help navigate shipping into a low-carbon future.
 
The Global Stakeholder Committee will meet to share ideas and provide long-term strategic guidance. Participation in the stakeholder committee is on a voluntary basis and no fees are paid. 
 
Funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Maritime Organization, the Global MTTC Network (GMN) – formally titled “Capacity Building for Climate Mitigation in the Maritime Shipping Industry ” – initiative unites technology centres – Maritime Technologies Cooperation Centres (MTCCs) – in targeted regions into a global network.
 
Developing countries and, in particular, Least Developed Countries and Small Islands Developing States, will be the main beneficiaries of this ambitious initiative.
 
