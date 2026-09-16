Partners to Validate Kongsberg Maritime Continuous Emissions Monitoring System

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Seapeak, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Tunable have launched a new joint development project (JDP) to facilitate compliance and independently verify the accuracy of KM’s Continuous Emissions Monitoring System (CEMS), which incorporates Tunable’s gas analysis technology, on board a new LNG carrier.



The partners will compare actual CO2 emissions recorded by the vessel’s CEMS against both engine test bed data and default emissions factors, quantifying the resulting differences and assessing the regulatory applicability of direct CO2 measurement against the relevant IMO and EU emissions reporting frameworks.



The project, announced at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, will bring together expertise from across the maritime value chain to provide independent evidence on the accuracy and reliability of continuous emissions monitoring technologies for LNG-fuelled vessels.



The initiative will see LR acting as the independent verifier, supporting the evaluation of measured emissions data from a newly built LNG carrier scheduled for delivery in early 2027, with monitoring and data analysis continuing throughout the year.



Through the project, the partners will assess the performance of Kongsberg Maritime’s CEMS under real operating conditions and explore how independently verified measurements can help improve confidence in emissions data used by shipowners, charterers and regulators.