Partnership Aims to Advance Bio-LNG as Marine Fuel

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), CMA CGM Group and Singapore LNG Corporation (SLNG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the supply and use of liquefied bio-methane, or bio-LNG, as a marine fuel, leveraging Singapore’s existing LNG infrastructure to support shipping decarbonization.



The agreement brings together MPA’s regulatory expertise, CMA CGM’s shipping operations and SLNG’s LNG infrastructure capabilities to develop practical pathways for supplying, certifying and bunkering bio-LNG in Singapore.



A key focus will be determining how existing gas infrastructure can accommodate bio-methane alongside conventional natural gas, including mechanisms to certify sustainability attributes and account for greenhouse gas emission reductions when the fuels share infrastructure.



The partners will conduct pilot projects and operational trials to validate these approaches and assess their potential for wider commercial deployment.



“LNG is an established marine fuel in Singapore. We are now looking at how lower-emission variants can build on the infrastructure and capabilities already in place,” said Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive of MPA.



For CMA CGM, which operates more than 700 vessels serving over 420 ports globally, the initiative supports its broader strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



SLNG operates Singapore’s first open-access LNG terminal and is developing a second facility. Its existing terminal is certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification EU framework to handle liquefied bio-methane.



The collaboration supports Singapore’s ambition to expand its multi-fuel bunkering capabilities while utilizing existing infrastructure to accelerate adoption of lower-emission marine fuels.