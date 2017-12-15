Clipper Fleet, Dania Ship Announce Partnership

Dania Ship Management has announced plans to extend ship management capabilities to include dry cargo in a partnership agreement with Clipper Fleet Management, part of the Clipper Group.

The partnership, which strengthens the commitment by V.Group, Nordic Tankers and Clipper Group to create a compelling platform for Copenhagen based ship management solutions, will see the transfer of 28 shore-based employees and around 1,000 seafarers to Dania Ship Management.

With access to V.Group’s global marine services offering and Dania’s ship management platform, the partnership will support Clipper Group to deliver high quality and efficient management of their fleet.

Carsten Brix Ostenfeldt, chief executive officer, Dania Ship Management said: “Our aim when we created Dania Ship Management as a partnership agreement between Nordic Tankers and V.Group was to develop a strong Danish ship management solution. Extending our capabilities to include dry cargo management is an important next step and we are delighted to welcome the partnership with Clipper Fleet Management. The two companies will operate under separate Documents of Compliance to ensure we continue to meet the specialist requirements of both tanker and dry cargo clients.”

Peter Norborg, chief executive officer, Clipper Group added: “This new partnership agreement with Dania Ship Management provides Clipper Fleet Management the perfect platform for future growth – benefiting our clients as well as the organisation and employees – both on shore and at sea. And with both companies having a strong commitment to safety, efficiency and quality, I am confident of a successful transition.”