Woodruff Named American Maritime Partnership President

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP) today announced the election of Matt Woodruff of Kirby Corporation as its new President. He succeeds Thomas A. Allegretti, President & CEO of The American Waterways Operators.

“Leading the American Maritime Partnership – which speaks for the half a million American men and women whose employment depends on the domestic maritime industry – is a great honor. Our vibrant domestic maritime industry is an essential foundation for America’s economic, national, and homeland security,” Woodruff said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to further strengthen and support the industry’s essential work of meeting America’s domestic maritime transportation needs with American vessels and seafarers.”

In addition to his role with the American Maritime Partnership, Woodruff is Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for Kirby Corporation and serves as the Southern Region Chairman of the American Waterways Operators and Vice Chairman of the Inland Waterways Users Board. He is a retired Commander for the U.S. Naval Reserve, where he served as an intelligence officer.

Joining Woodruff in elected leadership positions on the AMP Board of Directors are Michael Roberts of Crowley Maritime Corp., James (Jim) Weakley of Lake Carriers’ Association, and Matthew Paxton of Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA).

Roberts was elected AMP Vice President, continuing his service on the Board of Directors since the organization was founded, including several years as Treasurer. Roberts is also Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Crowley.

Weakley will serve as Treasurer for the AMP Board of Directors. He has been an AMP Board Member since 2003 and is the President of Lake Carriers’ Association, a position he has also held since 2003.

As elected Secretary, Paxton continues his role on the AMP Board of Directors having participated as a Board Member since 2006. He also serves as the President of the Shipbuilders Council of America and is a partner at Adams and Reese LLP.