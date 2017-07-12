Marine Link
New Passenger Ferry for Governors Island

July 12, 2017

 U.S. shipbuilder Blount Boats together with naval architecture firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has been awarded the contract to design and construct a new passenger-only ferry for Governors Island, New York by The Trust For Governors Island.

 
The vessel will provide passenger ferry service between Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on Governors Island, New York.
 
“Blount Boats is honored to have been chosen by the Trust to build another iconic vessel for New York Harbor,” said Marcia Blount, President of Blount Boats.
 
EBDG's scope of work includes contract and detail design along with vessel delivery support.
 
The initial vessel design will have a maximum holding capacity of 400 passengers, with a length of 132', a beam of 40' and a depth of 13'. The vessel will be built to meet USCG Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 46 Subchapter K.
 
Robert J. Pelletier, Vice President of Blount Boats, will be Project Manager for the construction at the Blount shipyard.
