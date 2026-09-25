PaxOcean to Build Ulstein-Designed SOV for NYK Line

NYK Line has ordered a new service operation vessel (SOV) from PaxOcean Group for offshore wind projects in Taiwan and the wider Asia-Pacific region, with delivery planned around 2029.

PaxOcean will build the vessel at its Graha yard in Batam, Indonesia, while Ulstein Design & Solutions will provide the design and engineering package based on its SX222 platform.

The 89.6-metre-long, 19.2-metre-wide vessel will accommodate up to 120 people and support offshore wind construction, operations and maintenance, providing an offshore base for personnel and logistics.

It will feature Ulstein's TWIN X-STERN hull design and a dynamic positioning system for station-keeping. A motion-compensated gangway and crane will enable transfers of personnel and cargo to offshore wind turbines.

The vessel will also be prepared for methanol and fully electric operations and will feature an integrated DC-based hybrid power and automation system supplied by Ulstein Power & Control.

It will be classed by DNV and CR and sail under the Taiwan flag.

Following delivery, NYK expects to deploy the SOV on offshore wind projects in Taiwan and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region in partnership with Taiwan-based IOVTEC and shipowner and ship manager Hsin Chien Marine.

“This contract is an important project for PaxOcean Group as we strengthen our capabilities in specialized vessel construction. Together with NYK and Ulstein, we have worked closely and purposefully over time to develop a vessel that meets the customer's operational requirements and the evolving needs of the offshore wind industry,” said Sidat Senanayake, Group Head of Commercial at PaxOcean.

“We look forward to working closely with PaxOcean and NYK on the realization of this vessel. This contract represents an important milestone for Ulstein and demonstrates the relevance of our vessel designs and system solutions in the growing offshore wind market in Asia,” added Rolf Petter Almli, sales manager at Ulstein Design & Solutions.

NYK acquired an equity stake in IOVTEC in March 2025. The company provides offshore wind services including marine surveys, temporary power supply and operations and maintenance covering topside and subsea components, cables and offshore substations.

NYK already operates an SOV business in Europe through group company Northern Offshore Group and plans to use experience gained there to expand its offshore wind activities in the Asia-Pacific region.