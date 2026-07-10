PD Ports Names New CEO

UK port and logistics business PD Ports has appointed current chief operating officer (COO) Paul Foreman as chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Frans Calje who will step down from the position.

Foreman was appointed following a competitive recruitment process, and will take up the new position from September 1, while Calje is set to step down after almost 10 years as CEO and more than 18 years with the company.

The leadership change comes as PD Ports plans to accelerate growth, optimize customer services and continue investment and expansion in response to changing industry and technology needs.

PD Ports operates Teesport, the largest port in the north-east of England, and serves as the Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees. The company contributes $1.87 billion (£1.4 billion) annually to the Teesside economy, supports 22,000 jobs in the wider supply chain and directly employs more than 1,400 people across 11 UK sites.

“I always said, right from the moment I originally became CEO, that a ten-year timeframe would be in the best interests of the business, before a fresh perspective and new direction would be required to take us on to our next chapter of success. The time is therefore right for a change of leadership to drive growth and the continued evolution of PD Ports. I am so proud to be leaving a business that is now safer, stronger and looking ahead to a sustainable and financially stable future, thanks to the work we’ve done together in this last ten years”, said Calje.

“I’m delighted and honoured to take over from Frans who has achieved so much in his time here, including the transformation of our container and bulks business, improving safety standards and significantly strengthening our balance sheet. I am also extremely grateful for his support as I take on this role. I am excited to lead this business which as operator of the largest port in the North East, is so key to the prosperity of Teesside, driving economic growth and providing employment and opportunities for so many hard-working people,” added Foreman.