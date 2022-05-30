Petrobras Awards $70M Deal to DOF's Brazilian Subsidiaries

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has awarded service contracts to DOF's Brazilian subsidiaries to Norskan Offshore Ltda. and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil Ltda.

The contracts are for the Skandi Iguazu AHTS vessel including ROV. The contracts will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will have a duration of three years. Petrobras will have options to extend the contracts for two more years.

The total contract value for the firm period is about 70 million.



