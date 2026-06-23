Petrobras Orders Four New Tankers in $427M Fleet Renewal Push

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has signed a $427 million contract through its logistics subsidiary Petrobras Transporte (Transpetro) with the Rio Grande Shipyard for the construction of four medium range tankers as part of a broader program to renew and expand its shipping fleet.

The four MR1-class vessels, each with a deadweight tonnage of 40,000 tonnes, will be used to transport crude oil and petroleum products along Brazil's coast, Petrobras said.

The order forms part of the Mar Aberto (Open Sea) Program, which aims to expand Transpetro's owned fleet to 42 vessels by 2030 from 26 currently, reducing reliance on chartered ships and strengthening the company's logistics capabilities.

The new tankers will incorporate technologies designed to improve efficiency and lower emissions, including measures expected to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% and greenhouse gas emissions by around 30%.

The vessels will also be prepared for the use of biofuels and operations in electrified ports and will feature technologies such as 3D digital engineering, telemetry and telemedicine. High-performance hull coatings aimed at reducing friction and improving operational efficiency will also be installed.

The tanker order is part of a wider package under the Mar Aberto Program that includes 16 coastal shipping vessels as well as barges and push boats, bringing the total number of vessels already secured under the program to 52.

Petrobras said the program is expected to play a strategic role in strengthening Brazil's shipbuilding industry and promoting economic and social development in the country, with estimated investments of $6 billion between 2026 and 2030.

The latest order marks another step in Petrobras' efforts to modernize its logistics infrastructure while supporting domestic shipbuilding capacity and improving the efficiency and sustainability of its maritime operations.