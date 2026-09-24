Petronas’ Fleet Expands with New China-Built LNG Carrier

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” Line), has taken delivery of the 174,000-cubic-metre LNG carrier Puteri Kelantan, the third vessel of its type delivered for Petronas LNG in 2026.

The vessel, owned by a joint venture company led by “K” Line, was delivered on September 24 by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) in China.

Puteri Kelantan follows two vessels of the same type delivered for Petronas LNG in May and June this year. A fourth sister vessel, Puteri Negeri Sembilan, is scheduled for delivery in November.

The new LNG carrier is about 299 meters long and 46.4 meters wide, with tank capacity of approximately 174,000 cubic meters.

It is powered by an X-DF dual-fuel low-speed diesel engine and has a service speed of 19.5 knots.

The vessel was named Puteri Kelantan at a ceremony on September 2 attended by representatives of Petronas LNG, Hudong-Zhonghua, K Line and companies involved in financing and the joint vessel project.

The two latest vessels are intended to strengthen Petronas LNG's fleet and support LNG deliveries to its customers.