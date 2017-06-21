Hamburg Süd Ugrades for Pharmaceutical Reefer Market

The transportation of pharmaceutical products in reefer equipment is subject to the particularly strict guidelines of the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) scheme.

Hamburg Süd will be meeting the requirements with regard to calibration processes as of July and therefore be able to respond flexibly to corresponding customer wishes.

The guidelines for GDP are specified by the World Health Organization as well as the European Commission . They stipulate that the temperature-regulating sensors of the reefer machinery not only monitor each other automatically, but also that calibration has to take place, and be documented, at regular intervals.

By installing software developed by the container manufacturer Carrier, Hamburg Süd is able to upgrade its reefer container fleet accordingly at short notice and on demand as part of the customary pre-trip inspection (PTI).

“Hamburg Süd is one of the leading reefer container carriers worldwide. With our new offering, we can respond even better to the complex requirements of our customers and provide a high-grade and significantly cheaper alternative to airfreight. At the same time, we are positioning ourselves in a strategically important growth market,” explains Frank Smet, Member of the Executive Board of Hamburg Süd.

The demand for medicines is rising worldwide and, with it, the shipment volumes in this segment. The reasons for this include the growth in the global population and the increasing number of elderly people.