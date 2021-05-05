PHOTO: Siemens Gamesa Takes 'Esvagt Dana' Back to Baltic 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Danish offshore vessel owner Esvagt has informed that its Esvagt Dana vessel has returned back to the Baltic 2 offshore wind farm in Germany to support wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa during maintenance work.

For the next three to six months, the ’Esvagt Dana’ will connect its gangway system to the offshore wind turbines in the 288MW Baltic 2 wind farm. The Baltic 2 wind farm is owned by EnBW. It comprises 80 Siemens SWT-3.6-120 turbines installed on 39 monopiles and 41 jackets.

Esvagt and Siemens Gamesa have entered into a 95-day agreement with an option of a further three months, marking the return of the ’Esvagt Dana’ to the wind farm site. Credit: EnBW

The vessel previously supported activities at the Baltic 2 wind farm site from November 2019 to August 2020 when the ’Esvagt Froude’, which had been working in the offshore wind farm since Baltic 2 was built, moved on to new tasks in Triton Knoll in the UK sector.

‘The Baltic 2 offshore wind farm suits the ’Esvagt Dana’ really well and Siemens Gamesa specifically asked whether the ’Esvagt Dana’ was available,’ says Ib Henrik Hansen, Head of Commercial at Esvagt.

"The waters of the Baltic and the low turbine height make the gangway system on the ’Esvagt Dana’ ideally suited to the work that needs doing there. The cooperation we experienced in the wind farm last time we worked together there was excellent, and we are looking forward to building on from that good experience,’ he said. Credit: Esvagt