Pioneer Consulting to Support FISH West 2 Submarine Cable System

Pioneer Consulting, the submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, is currently under contract with Cordova Telecom Cooperative, Inc. (CTC) to supervise the engineering and design phase of its planned FISH West 2 submarine cable system.



Part of CTC’s “Fiber Internet Serving Homes” (FISH) projects, FISH West 2 will connect the Alaskan cities of Seward and Homer, with branching units to Seldovia, Port Graham, and Nanwalek. Approximately 340 km in length, FISH West 2 will extend high-speed broadband service to remote communities that lack robust communications infrastructure. The submarine cable will also utilize the existing landing point in Seward, shared with the planned 295 km FISH West network that will connect Cordova and Seward, with branching units to Johnstone Point and the Village of Chenega, which will be ready for service by Q3 2027.



Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Program, Pioneer Consulting will lay the groundwork for the project by identifying ideal cable routes and landing locations, ensuring regulatory compliance and environmental considerations are met, and gathering important market insights to inform design and procurement strategies.