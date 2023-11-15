PIRIOU Delivers Second OPV to Senegalese Armed Forces

French shipyard PIRIOU has delivered a second offshore patrol vessel to the Senegalese Navy.

The vessel is part of the OPV 58 S class vessel program. The contract, signed in November 2019, covered the acquisition of three offshore patrol vessels. After the Walo, delivered last June, and while the Cayor is being fitted out in Concarneau, the Niani is now flying the Senegalese flag ahead of schedule.

Minister of the Armed Forces Omar Youm stated that “the acquisition of three offshore patrol vessels is an excellent demonstration of the significant investments made by the State of Senegal, at the initiative of His Excellency Mr Macky SALL, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The Walo has made a definite added value in the field of maritime surveillance in depth and the acquisition of information of maritime interest. It has participated steadily in maritime border surveillance operations, the protection of offshore oil and gas installations, fisheries surveillance and, above all, the fight against illegal emigration.

"The entry into service of the Niani will undoubtedly help to strengthen the permanent security posture of the naval forces, of which the 58 S OPVs are the backbone.”



