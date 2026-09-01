PIRIOU Delivers Third Wind-Powered Cargo Ship to NEWTOWT

Earlier this summer, PIRIOU delivered the Atlantis to NEWTOWT, a new French shipping company formed after the takeover of TOWT. As the third sailing cargo vessel in the fleet and the first vessel delivered to the new shipowner, the Atlantis joins the Anémos and Artémis, both of which were delivered by PIRIOU in 2024.

After leaving the PIRIOU shipyard in Vietnam in early August, the Atlantis is currently making a stopover at Le Port in Reunion Island to take on supplies at Quay 8, opposite the new TITAN dock at the Grand Port Maritime de La Réunion (GPMDLR). As announced by the shipowner, she will then set sail for Brazil on her first commercial crossing before calling at Le Havre.

This delivery represents a milestone in the development of NEWTOWT's fleet and in the deployment of a carbon-free maritime transport service based on wind propulsion. It also marks the continuation of an industrial project launched several years ago by PIRIOU in partnership with the shipowner and now being carried forward with NEWTOWT.

As a sister ship to the Anémos and Artémis, the Atlantis follows on from the Phénix class, the first two vessels of which entered service in 2024. Her design incorporates the features of these ships and benefits from the experience gained throughout the program. The ship is due to arrive in Le Havre in November, where an inauguration ceremony will be held.

The Atlantis will soon be joined by the Atlas, the fourth wind-powered cargo vessel in the fleet. Launched at the PIRIOU Vietnam shipyard last February and now fitted with its two masts, she is entering the final stages of completion before delivery.





Key specifications of the Atlantis

Overall length: 81 m

Beam: 11.90 m

Mast height: approximately 64 m

Cargo capacity: up to 1,100 tons

Main propulsion: sail

Masts: 2

Sail area: approximately 2,200 m²

Auxiliary propulsion: 2 x 422 kW engines

Average speed: approximately 10.5 knots

Crew capacity: 7 to 12 people

Passenger capacity: 12 people