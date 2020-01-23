Poland Eyes 10GW Offshore Wind Capacity by 2027

Poland's ministry of state assets has published a draft of legislation to promote offshore wind power, aiming to award more than 10GW in the Baltic Sea by 2027.



The country will incentivise the construction of around 10 GW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea with 25-year contracts for difference to be awarded by 2027, it said in the draft law.



It is proposing to award fixed-price contracts for difference (CfDs) to up to 4.6 GW of advanced offshore wind projects before it starts its first tenders for offshore wind.



In the first auction – in 2023 – the country would tender for 0.5 GW, with two annual auctions in 2025 and 2027 of 2.5 GW each.



If this process results in contracts for less than 4.1 GW, the 500-MW-plus of remaining capacity will be auctioned in 2023.



Poland also plans to hold auctions for offshore wind in 2025 and 2027, each awarding up to 2.5 GW of capacity to the bidders offering the lowest price of electricity. Another competition may be held in 2028 if there is more than 500 MW left unsubscribed for in the previous auctions.