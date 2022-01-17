Ponath Takes Full Control of NSB

Helmut Ponath, founder and long-time managing director of the German shipping company NBS Group, has taken full control of the company.

Since 2000, the shareholders of the Buxtehude-based NSB Group have consisted of four owners: Conti NSB Holding, Gebab Holding, Norddeutsche Reederei Holding and Buxriver. In December 2021, the four shareholders signed the contract to transfer their all shares to Ponath's Buxriver.

"In doing so, they are handing over the company to the one that has always been most involved in the operation of the shipping company. We will use the new shareholder constellation more intensively to continue the transformation of the company under the NSB GROUP brand. We thank the shareholders who have reliably accompanied us for more than 20 years," said NSB Group CEO Tim Ponath.