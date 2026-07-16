Port of Antwerp-Bruges Sees Decline in Goods in H1 2026

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges, against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts, and operational disruptions, context handled 133.9 million tons of maritime goods in the first half of 2026, a decrease of 2.4% compared to the same period last year. While RoRo grew (+5.9%) and bulk remained virtually stable (-1.3%), the decrease was primarily situated in the general cargo segment, with container handling being the main factor. At the same time, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges maintained its market share in container handling and continued to invest in additional capacity, efficient infrastructure, and sustainable growth.

Container traffic under pressure due to exceptional disruptions

Container throughput was under pressure in the first half of 2026 and was the main cause of the decline in total cargo throughput. Expressed in TEU, throughput fell by 1.5% compared to an exceptionally strong first half of 2025; in tons, the decline amounted to 0.6%. Exports of full containers, in particular, lagged behind (-5.7%), reflecting the weak export position of the Western European economy. At the same time, the throughput of empty containers increased (+13.7%), pointing to a growing imbalance between imports and available export cargo.

The downturn was exacerbated by exceptional operational disruptions. A four-day strike in the nautical chain in March led to an estimated loss of 100,000 TEU, followed by the oil spill in the Deurganckdok in April with an additional loss of approximately 85,000 TEU. In June, pilot actions again caused disruption and an estimated loss of 75,000 TEU. Despite diversions and adjusted sailing schedules, the port remained operational and backlogs were gradually cleared

Geopolitical influences reshape trade flows

Geopolitical developments in the Middle East had a clear impact on trade flows. Supply from countries around the Persian Gulf was 57% lower in the first half of 2026 than last year. Energy flows were particularly affected: after the last LNG supply from Qatar on March 23, supply from the region came to a virtual standstill from April onwards, and LNG supply from Qatar fell by 66%. Container shipping companies adjusted their sailing schedules and developed alternative routes via the Red Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. As a result, traffic with the Persian Gulf declined sharply, while other ports in the Middle East gained importance. The net cargo loss in the Persian Gulf rose to approximately 2.2 million tons in the first half of the year. The greatest impact remains indirect: higher energy, bunkering, and transport costs, and disruptions in supply chains, put additional pressure on the European industry. US trade policy also made its presence felt. The United States remained the most important trading partner of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, but the import of full containers from the US fell by 10.4% and exports by 16.5%. Exports of conventional general cargo, primarily steel, to the US decreased by 32%. In contrast, liquid bulk grew thanks to higher LNG and chemical volumes. China remained a growth market, with higher container traffic, vehicle volumes, and steel traffic. The import of LNG from Russia increased by 12.5% in the run-up to the European import ban from 2027. Other commodity segments show resilience