The UK's Port of Blyth has unveiled plans for an investment program of up to $264.5 million (£200 million) to expand its infrastructure and capacity to support offshore wind and clean energy developments.

The phased program, outlined in the port's 'Future Ready' strategy launched on November 12 at Offshore Wind North East, includes expansions at Battleship Wharf, South Harbour and Bates Clean Energy Terminal.

Planned improvements include reclaiming approximately three hectares of land at Battleship Wharf, extending quays across all three terminals and creating additional space for manufacturing, fabrication and storage.

The program also includes deepening the port's main navigation channel by approximately one meter, alongside berth improvements, to accommodate larger vessels and more complex cargoes.

The investments are intended to increase the port's capacity to handle offshore wind projects and attract manufacturers, fabricators and supply chain businesses to the Energy Central cluster.

The strategy incorporates the previously announced Battleship Wharf expansion and outlines further infrastructure development over the longer term.

The program's early development phase is being jointly funded by the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council and the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority, with an additional £275,000 in match funding from The Crown Estate's $66.1 million (£50 million) Supply Chain Accelerator Fund.

The port will continue working with stakeholders as it progresses the development program, which is intended to support clean energy investment and industrial growth across Northumberland and the wider North East of England.

“’Future Ready’ represents an exciting next chapter for the Port of Blyth. Building on more than 25 years of experience in offshore wind, this investment will strengthen our infrastructure and capabilities, creating new opportunities for businesses, attracting inward investment and supporting the continued growth of the UK’s clean energy sector. We are ambitious about the Port’s future and the role we can play in supporting the UK’s energy transition,” said Martin Lawlor OBE, Chief Executive at Port of Blyth.