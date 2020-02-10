Port Bronka, NBG Sign Agency Pact

Fenix LLC St.Petersburg, owner and operator of Port Bronka, inked an agency agreement with NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH Hamburg, to promote the most modern sea port in Russia.



Port Bronka is the only deep-water port in St.Petersburg.The port handles container, project, break bulk and ro-ro cargo. The current capacity of the port is 500.000 TEU and 130.000 units of ro-ro cargo per year.



The further development plan includes an increase in the container cargo capacity to 1.9 million TEU per year and ro-ro cargo – up to 200.000 units per year.



The development of the port is very dynamic and enormously increasing. Long-term contracts have already been concluded with major shipping lines and the industry, especially with the automotive industry.



"We expect this trend to continue," says Parwis Nouschirvan, managing owner of NBG, as Bronka is the most efficient,logistical and operational solution for many shipping lines calling St.Petersburg.



NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH is specialized in management consultancy of liner shipping and commercial trade management. The company has many years of practical professional experience and a strong global network.