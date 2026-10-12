Port of Gothenburg Quay Reinforcement Completed Successfully

Following more than two years of extensive work, the reinforcement of the south quay at the container terminal at the Port of Gothenburg has been completed on schedule and within budget. The Skandia Gateway project will now enter its next major phase, with blasting and dredging works closest to the quay commencing on October 13.

Since spring 2024, NCC has carried out reinforcement works along the westernmost 700 meters of the container terminal’s south quay. The quay reinforcement is a central part of Skandia Gateway and is essential to deepening the area closest to the quay, enabling larger container vessels with deeper draughts to call at the port from the turn of 2028/2029.

More than 200,000 cubic meters of soft dredged material and approximately 30,000 cubic meters of rock will be removed. The area closest to the quay is being designed to accommodate vessels with a maximum draught of 17.5 meters. The works are expected to be completed in March 2027.

The work has now been completed on schedule and within the budget set for the contract.

In parallel, the Swedish Maritime Administration is procuring the more extensive blasting and dredging works in the fairway and turning basin, as well as modifications to the navigational aids. The Swedish Maritime Administration plans to sign a contract for this part of the project in early 2027.

Skandia Gateway is being designed to accommodate container vessels up to 430 meters long and 65 meters wide. These vessels will be 30 meters longer and five meters wider, with draughts of up to four meters deeper than those currently calling at the container terminal.

Work in the fairway and turning basin is scheduled to begin in August 2027. The shared ambition of the Port of Gothenburg and the Swedish Maritime Administration is for the new fairway and quay to become operational before the end of 2028.