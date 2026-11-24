The Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission elected officers to serve for 2027 at its regular meeting held November 19, 2026. By unanimous vote, officers elected include Donald M. Schexnayder, West Baton Rouge Parish, as president; Rev. Shelton C. Dixon, East Baton Rouge Parish, as vice president; Ted H. Glaser, Pointe Coupee Parish, as secretary; and Johnny B. Bradberry, East Baton Rouge Parish as treasurer.

Donald M. Schexnayder, president, is a lifelong Louisiana agricultural leader, landowner, and public servant with more than three decades of experience in farming, conservation, and economic development. He is a partner and owner-operator of Schexnayder Planting and Manufacturing and serves as owner/operator of R. Schexnayder & Sons, LLC.

Mr. Schenayder has long been active in agricultural advocacy and conservation leadership. He has served as president of the West Baton Rouge Farm Bureau Board since 2019 and as Louisiana Farm Bureau State Chairman of the Soybeans, Wheat and Feed Grain Committee for more than 15 years. He has also served for more than 25 years as a commissioner of the Upper Delta Soil and Water Conservation District and has been a board member of the Louisiana Landowners Association since 2020. In addition to his agricultural work, Mr. Schexnayder has played a significant role in regional economic development through his service on the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission since 1998.

Rev. Shelton C. Dixon, vice president, is the organizer and pastor of Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, which he founded in 1996. He currently serves as General Secretary of the National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc. and since October 2019 has been serving as General President of the Louisiana Home and Foreign Missions Baptist Convention. Rev. Dixon was appointed to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission in 2020. His service to the community includes leadership roles with numerous civic and faith-based organizations. He also serves as a board member on the Louisiana Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Ted H. Glaser, secretary, is a longtime Louisiana farmer and respected agricultural leader. He and his son, Abram, operate Glaser Farms Partnership in Pointe Coupee Parish, established in 1980, where they primarily produce sugarcane.

Over the years, Mr. Glaser has held numerous leadership roles within the agricultural community, including serving as First Vice President of the Louisiana Farm Bureau and as a board member for Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Company and Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. In recognition of his contributions to the industry, he was named Louisiana Farmer of the Year in 2000.

His public service includes work with the USDA County Committee, Tri-Parish Cotton Gin, and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Marketing Board. He remains actively engaged in both his local community and the state through his service on the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission.

Johnny B. Bradberry, treasurer, serves as President of G.E.C., Inc. (GEC), where he leads the engineering firm's strategic direction, operational performance, business development, and long-term growth initiatives. With more than 50 years of experience across engineering, public service, transportation, coastal restoration, oil and gas, and industrial development, he brings extensive leadership experience and a broad understanding of complex infrastructure and environmental challenges.

Prior to joining GEC, Mr. Bradberry served as Executive Assistant to the Governor for Coastal Activities and Chairman of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, helping guide implementation of Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan. He also served as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, overseeing statewide transportation programs and infrastructure investments. His career includes 28 years in the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry, as well as executive leadership roles with TOPCOR Companies and Volkert, Inc. He has served on the Port of Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission since 2024.





The Port Commission is a 17-member governing body appointed by the Governor of Louisiana to establish policy and provide oversight for the port's development. Commissioners represent the five parishes served by the port: Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee. Elections for new officers are held annually.