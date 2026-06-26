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Sunday, June 28, 2026

Port Houston Records Best Monthly Container Volume Since Summer 2025

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 26, 2026

© Port Houston

© Port Houston

Activity along the Houston Ship Channel continues to strengthen America’s energy competitiveness and Port Houston’s public terminals record best monthly container volumes since last summer.

Key Takeaways

  • Strong demand for U.S. energy products drove export growth through the Houston Ship Channel region, with crude oil export tonnage increasing 35% and refined product export tonnage increasing 29% through April.
  • In May, Port Houston’s container terminals recorded their largest monthly volumes since July 2025. Loaded imports at the container terminals also reached their highest monthly volume since July 2025, signaling continued cargo demand.
  • Steel import volumes reached their highest monthly level since August 2025, potentially signaling improving activity despite remaining below prior-year levels.

© Port Houston

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