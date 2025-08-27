Port Houston taps Incat Crowther for Hybrid Electric Tour Vessel Design

International digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther has been selected by Port Houston in the United States to design a new, hybrid electric, tour vessel for the port’s Houston Ship Channel tours.

Incat Crowther will partner with Louisiana-based shipbuilder Breaux Brothers on the project, meaning the new vessel will be both designed and constructed in the United States.

The new 22-metre vessel will replace the near 70-year old M/V Sam Houston, which has been servicing the tourism route since the port began offering tours in 1958.

The vessel, able to accommodate 150 passengers, will be capable of operating in an all-electric, battery-powered mode during regular two-hour educational tours, and will be charged via a bespoke shoreside connection using AC/DC converters.

The vessel’s main deck will feature spacious seating for 68 passengers, including two dedicated wheelchair spaces, in an air-conditioned cabin that also boasts a kiosk, an information counter and four bathrooms. The vessel’s expansive upper deck accommodates 81 passengers, with approximately 90% of seating positioned under cover.

The upper deck has been designed to optimize passenger flow and accessibility, enabling guests to safely enjoy panoramic views while seated or in motion.

Construction on the new vessel is set to begin in the second half of 2025, with the vessel expected to enter service by late 2026.

“This vessel demonstrates that modern electric propulsion technology can provide both increased operational efficiency and flexibility, while offering an elevated customer experience. We’re pleased to be partnering with Breaux Brothers to deliver a cutting-edge solution tailored to Port Houston’s operational needs,” said Grant Pecoraro, Managing Director of Incat Crowther North America.