Port Innovation Congress Draws Record Attendees to Valencia

The fourth edition of the Port Entrepreneurship International Congress (PEIC) concluded in Valencia, Spain, attracting more than 650 participants from the international maritime, port and logistics sectors, marking record attendance for the event.



Organized by Opentop, Valenciaport's open innovation hub, the October 20–21 congress brought together startups, technology developers, port authorities, logistics companies and investors to explore emerging technologies and opportunities for collaboration.



International participation accounted for 45% of attendees, with representatives from Europe, North America and Latin America. Participants included more than 225 startups, 160 port and logistics industry representatives, 45 representatives of port authorities and more than 60 investors.



The congress received more than 70 startup applications, selecting 20 technology companies from 12 countries to participate.



A central addition to this year's event was PEIC DEMO on the LAKE, a floating demonstration platform at Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences. Companies including Marine Rob, Panssari, Ocean Ecostructures, OilKontrol and Mesh Robots demonstrated maritime technologies in an operating water environment.



The opening day's PEIC Resilience Forum, held at the Port Authority of Valencia, focused on port security, safety and operational resilience, combining technical presentations with meetings between technology developers and maritime operators.



The second day featured discussions on maritime innovation financing, supply chain efficiency, the energy transition and the Port Innovators Network, alongside startup presentations and industry panels.



Three companies received innovation awards. Angoka secured the PEIC 2026 Grand Prize for Best Startup, selected by an international industry jury. Mediterranean Algae received the Audience Award, while EonSea won the Port Innovators Network Award.



The event was opened by Mar Chao, President of the Port Authority of Valencia, and Antonio Torregrosa, General Director of Fundación Valenciaport.



The congress reflects Valenciaport's continuing efforts to connect emerging technology companies with established maritime businesses, investors and port operators, supporting the development and commercial adoption of new technologies across the global port and logistics industry.