Port of Los Angeles Increases Clean Ship Incentives

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission has approved an addendum to further accelerate clean air technologies and incentives as part of the Port of Los Angeles’ 2025 clean air Cooperative Agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and neighboring Port of Long Beach.

Under the updated agreement, the Port of Los Angeles – along with the Port of Long Beach – will enhance incentives for the cleanest ocean-going vessels, establish new incentives to increase the use of zero-emission trucks, and invest $20 million toward regional charging and fueling infrastructure for zero-emission drayage trucks.

The agreement also includes implementation milestones, annual reporting and public engagement requirements to ensure transparency and accountability as the programs move forward.

Signed by both ports and the South Coast AQMD in November 2025, the initial Cooperative Agreement called on both ports to develop comprehensive zero-emission infrastructure plans covering all major port emission source categories, including cargo-handling equipment, harbor craft, trucks, trains and ocean-going vessels. At that time, both ports agreed to continue working with South Coast AQMD to consider additional measures to reduce emissions from higher polluting sources, like trucks and ships.

The new agreement builds on the success of the two ports’ Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP), a voluntary air quality program approved in 2006. Since that time, the Port of Los Angeles has cut overall emissions of diesel particulate matter (DPM) by 90%, sulfur oxides (SOx) by 98% and nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 73%. For every 10,000 containers, emissions of DPM, SOx and NOx are down 93%, 99% and 81%.



