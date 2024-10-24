Port NOLA Names Beth Ann Branch President & CEO

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Beth Ann Branch as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2024. Branch, a highly regarded expert in global maritime strategy with over 20 years of experience in transportation and logistics, will also serve as CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB). She succeeds Ronald Wendel Jr., who has been serving as Acting President and CEO during a crucial transitional phase, advancing significant projects such as the $1.8 billion Louisiana International Terminal.

"After a comprehensive national search, it became clear that Beth Ann Branch is the visionary leader needed to help move Port NOLA and Louisiana forward," said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. "Her deep understanding of the commercial landscape and her track record of fostering rapid economic growth will ensure that our State remains a critical player in the global supply chain. With Beth at the helm, we’re poised to strengthen our State’s role as the premier trade and commerce gateway to the Nation.”

Branch most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at the Alabama Port Authority in Mobile, a position she held since 2021. Before that, she played a key role in business development and international marketing at the Port of Oakland, where her initiatives led to record container volumes and enhanced operational efficiency.

"Beth Ann Branch is exactly the kind of leader we need to guide our next phase of growth," said Mike Thomas, Chairman of Port NOLA and NOPB. "Her extensive experience, strategic mindset and proven ability make her uniquely qualified to take on this critical role. As we continue to advance transformative projects, Beth's leadership will be essential in positioning the Port as a leading force in international trade and a key driver of economic prosperity for our region."

The search for Branch was conducted by the executive search firm Korn Ferry, highlighting her extensive maritime expertise and demonstrated success in fostering economic expansion. Former Port NOLA Chairman Joseph Toomy played a key role in the selection process, emphasizing Branch’s depth of knowledge in international trade.

"Beth brings an extraordinary depth of maritime expertise and international trade experience to the Port of New Orleans," said Toomy. "Her forward-thinking vision will be instrumental in advancing key strategic initiatives that are critical to our long-term success. Under Beth's leadership, we are confident that the Port will reach new heights and drive sustainable growth for both the region and the international trade community."

Branch's career also includes 18 years at Maersk, where she held various leadership roles at both the U.S. and global headquarters. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina.

“I am truly honored to join the Port NOLA and NOPB teams,” said incoming Port NOLA President & CEO and NOPB CEO, Beth Ann Branch. “Port NOLA plays an essential role in driving economic growth for our region and state, and I look forward to building on this strong foundation in global commerce. Together, we will pave the way for more opportunities, creating jobs and driving the economy. I’m eager to work with leaders at all levels as we continue to invest in infrastructure and secure long-term prosperity for Louisiana.”

In addition to her maritime career, Branch has a decade of experience in program development within the nonprofit sector, including overseeing a U.S. Agency for International Development grant in Eastern Europe. Her multifaceted background positions her to make a significant impact on the future of Port NOLA and the broader economic landscape of Louisiana.