Port of Oakland's Matson Terminal Begins Construction to Electrify Cargo Handling Fleet

The Port of Oakland will soon begin construction on critical infrastructure improvements across the Oakland Seaport, including upgrades that will enable Matson Terminal to transition to a 100% zero-emission cargo-handling equipment fleet. Once complete, Matson Terminal will be the first marine terminal at the Port of Oakland to achieve this milestone, supported by new charging and electrical infrastructure. The Port celebrated the start of construction today alongside California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin and others.

The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) is supporting this landmark investment with $119 million in funding through the Port and Freight Infrastructure Program (PFIP). PFIP is a California program to modernize the state's goods-movement network, reduce emissions, and relieve supply chain congestion.

The Matson Terminal at the Port of Oakland is operated by SSA Terminals, a joint venture between SSA Marine and Matson.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028.