Marine Link
Saturday, March 1, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Port of Tyne, Artemis Launch Fully Electric Foiling Pilot Boat

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 27, 2025

  • A render of the Port of Tyne x Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat Image: Port of Tyne, Artemis Technologies
  • Matt Beeton and Iain Percy Image: Port of Tyne, Artemis Technologies
  • A render of the Port of Tyne x Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat Image: Port of Tyne, Artemis Technologies A render of the Port of Tyne x Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat Image: Port of Tyne, Artemis Technologies
  • Matt Beeton and Iain Percy Image: Port of Tyne, Artemis Technologies Matt Beeton and Iain Percy Image: Port of Tyne, Artemis Technologies

The Port of Tyne has purchased the UK’s first fully electric foiling pilot vessel, a significant milestone for the Port and the UK’s maritime sector. 

The vessel, scheduled to be delivered before the end of the year, will be used to transfer pilots onto the ships, delivering essential goods and cargo to the northeast of England.

This investment by the Port of Tyne is aimint to further enhance both the safety and efficiency of the Port’s operations. It is also another major step towards the delivery of a fully net-zero pilotage service as part of the Port’s continuing drive to reduce emissions and decarbonize.   

Designed and built by Artemis Technologies in Belfast, the Artemis EF-12 Pilot is powered by Artemis’ patented eFoiler technology, producing zero operational emissions and offering a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel-powered vessels. Integrating advanced hydrofoil and electric propulsion technologies ensures a smooth, quiet, safe journey.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

INSIGHTS: Jim Towers, Principal in Charge, Senior Naval Architect & Marine Engineer, Elliott Bay Design Group

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week