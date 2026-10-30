Portchain Acquired by StormGeo, Advancing Just-in-Time Voyage Optimization

StormGeo, part of Alfa Laval, has acquired Portchain, a provider of berth alignment software connecting terminals and carriers through shared, real-time port call data. The acquisition adds port call coordination to StormGeo’s Voyage Intelligence, creating the foundation for a new approach to Just-in-Time voyage optimization at scale. The goal is to connect decisions about route and speed with the latest information on berth availability and terminal plans, helping operators respond to changes while a vessel is still at sea.

Portchain connects container carriers and terminals through shared operational data. Portchain Connect supports digital alignment of vessel schedules and cargo volumes, while Portchain Quay supports berth, crane and workforce planning in a shared, real-time environment. Today, the Portchain Network connects shipping lines with more than 200 terminals, representing over 40% of global container terminal capacity.

StormGeo’s Voyage Intelligence combines voyage optimization, vessel-performance insight and expert route guidance to help operators optimize for arrival time, fuel consumption or the balance between the two. Portchain adds a shared, real-time view of berth plans aligned with terminal operators and their resources.

As the companies develop this combined offering, a change in the expected berth time could inform speed decisions while the vessel is still at sea. Operators could reassess the voyage plan and better align the vessel’s estimated time of arrival (ETA) with its estimated time of berthing (ETB). Updated arrival information will also help terminals plan berths, cranes and teams.

This is the foundation for Just-in-Time voyage optimization at scale: turning a change in the terminal plan into a timely voyage decision. The aim is to help vessels arrive closer to when the terminal is ready to receive them, reducing avoidable waiting, fuel use and emissions while making arrivals more predictable.

The acquisition advances StormGeo’s ambition to connect weather, vessel and port insights in support of more efficient and predictable maritime operations. Together with Alfa Laval’s marine portfolio, it supports customers’ efforts to improve operational efficiency and progress towards decarbonization.

The addition also strengthens Alfa Laval’s offering across the fuel transition and energy efficiency by adding StormGeo’s expertise in routing and port call coordination, with digitalization and AI helping to simplify maritime operations.

Portchain will operate as an independent company under StormGeo for the next few years and will later be fully integrated into StormGeo’s portfolio. Existing Portchain customers will see no disruption to their service, and the combined offering will be available through StormGeo.