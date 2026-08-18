Portchain and X-Press Feeders Partner on Efficiency

Portchain and X-Press Feeders have announced a partnership to bring digital solutions to the feeder market through the deployment of Portchain Connect.

The project will optimize berth alignment through real-time data exchange, enhancing just-in-time (JIT) arrivals and improving overall operational efficiency. By leveraging Portchain's digital tools, X-Press Feeders aims to enhance planning accuracy and operational responsiveness, supporting lower fuel consumption and associated emissions.

This initiative will also strengthen collaboration with terminal operators by providing a shared digital platform for berth planning decisions. The digital integration brought by Portchain and X-Press Feeders will streamline coordination, leading to more accurate scheduling and reduced waiting times.

By providing trusted, real-time information, terminals and carriers can better align their operations with vessel schedules, minimizing disruptions and enhancing overall productivity.



