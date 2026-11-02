Jody Peacock concluded his service as Chief Executive Officer of Ports of Indiana effective November 1. On that date, Ports of Indiana Chief Operating Officer Dave Parrott and Chief Financial Officer Erica Jackson began serving as the organization’s interim leadership team. Commission Chairman Steven Stemler is taking an active role working with them to lead Ports of Indiana during the interim period.

“On behalf of the Commission, I thank Jody for his more than 25 years of service to Ports of Indiana,” said Stemler. “Dave and Erica bring strong experience and a deep commitment to our ports. I’m very confident about the path ahead and the opportunities to keep moving Indiana forward.”